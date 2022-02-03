Daikin Altherma 3 WS heat pump now works up to 16 bars, meeting high-rise building requirements

Daikin Europe unveils the latest update on Daikin Altherma 3 WS, an innovative solution to decarbonizing apartment buildings. The indoor water-to-water heat pump now works up to 16 bars and therefore meets high-rise building requirements. Decarbonizing the European building stock, and more specifically apartments, is an important step towards a greener future, since the building sector accounts for 40% of the energy used in Europe. With more people living in flats in urban areas, Daikin Altherma 3 WS offers the perfect solution to decarbonize apartment buildings.

Innovative heating and cooling solution for all apartment buildings

Daikin Altherma 3 WS is an indoor water-to-water heat pump with an integrated domestic hot water cylinder. It provides heating, cooling, and domestic hot water. It is part of a larger solution for apartment buildings, called “water loop system”. The system consists of a central heating generator working on renewable energy that pre-heats the water and distributes it to individual heat pumps, installed in each apartment. Daikin Altherma 3 WS heats it up a second time to meet individual needs. Its minimal footprint and silent operations make it as discreet as possible in the apartment.

In 2020, Daikin Altherma 3 WS was introduced as an innovative solution to decarbonizing apartment buildings. It reduces the energy needed to produce water temperature, the heat losses during the transport and the insulation on the piping system in the building. Thanks to the update on Daikin Altherma 3 WS, the heat pump can now work up to 16 bars. It now meets the requirements for high-rise buildings, on top of it being suitable for other apartment buildings already.

One step closer to a decarbonized future

Numbers from Eurostat show that in 2020, 72% of the EU population in cities lived in a flat. In towns and suburbs, this is 41%. The large number of people living in apartment buildings in urban areas raises a challenge. Apartment buildings are significant contributors to energy consumption and CO2-emissions. The challenge lies in building environmentally friendly apartment buildings. Daikin Altherma 3 WS and its latest update to meet high-rise building requirements are a step in the right direction to a decarbonized collective housing market.

Patrick Crombez, General Manager Daikin Europe Heating and Renewables: “At Daikin, we always aim to further innovate our existing products, with one clear goal: strengthen decarbonization. Daikin Altherma 3 WS was launched in 2020 as a sustainable solution for greener apartment buildings, and now, less than two years later, its update also meets high-rise building standards. This shows that faster decarbonization is possible within the European building sector, which represents 40% of the energy used. We are looking forward to continuing our efforts for a sustainable building stock in Europe.”