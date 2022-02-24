Disused defence Weymouth site could be transformed into £70 million picturesque mixed-use development

A disused site on Weymouth’s coast could be transformed into a picturesque housing and industrial development in multi-million regeneration plans.

The land at Newton’s Road off Newton’s Cove was formerly the base of defence research company QinetiQ Bincleaves up until its closure.

The disused site has been subject to regeneration developments after being earmarked for redevelopment in April 2008 to build a new hotel, takeaway restaurant and 110-residential apartment block but development never started.

Read more: Inflatable park including 50ft obstacle course and huge slides is coming to Weymouth

A separate application to build a care village of 195 supported living units, a 60-bed care home, 34 respite hotel suites, cafe and restaurant was approved in August 2016. Despite the existing premises being demolished, the new development was never built.

Since then, the 12-acre site was sold to Juno Developments UK Ltd in 2021 as they unveiled their ambition to regenerate the disused site in a £70milllion project.

The Pegasus Group, on behalf of Poole-based Juno Developments UK Ltd, has submitted outline planning permission to Dorset Council to construct a mixed-use development comprising up to 189 dwellings and 65-bed care home, with space for a gym, swimming pool and spa.

The application also includes office/light industrial floorspace and a waterside restaurant with associated car parking, with vehicular and pedestrian access from Newton’s Road. The developers add they would carry out cliff stabilisation and sea defence works as well as create pedestrian paths and cycle lanes.

The plans show the coastal Weymouth site will have five ‘character areas’, which comprise of a 119-flat residential block, 62-flat residential block, 65-bed care home, home zone comprising of eight townhouses and an employment block of six units.

The residential flats will have 58 one-bedroom units, 108 two-bedroom units and 15 three-bedroom units.

Developers feel the development would allow Dorset Council to “meet its housing needs and contribute to the vitality and viability of the economy and the social well being of the local residents.”

Its design and access statement reads: “Overall, this statement has demonstrated that the siting, alignment, design, scale, mass, and materials used would complement and respect the character of the surrounding area and would actively reinforce the sense of place by ensuring that general design of the proposed buildings would be in harmony with each other whilst also making reference to the former industrial buildings which used to occupy the site.

“In conclusion, this application represents an opportunity to contribute to the regeneration of Weymouth town centre with a comprehensive high-quality redevelopment proposal that will provide a sustainable mix of residential accommodation and employment-generating uses.”

The application, which is in its public consultation stage, has already attracted one positive comment from a resident has he welcomed the plans for a new restaurant.

Luke Brain wrote to Dorset Council: “(I) Love the plans for Newtons Cove. An area which has always looked a little bit drab can, at last, be appreciated.

“It would be good to see a tourism aspect as part of the plans. I like the fact it will offer somewhere to grab food or a drink while walking around the Newtons Cove/ Nothe Area.”