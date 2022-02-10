Westcountry homebuilder Cavanna Homes has officially opened the doors to its two show homes at Cavanna @ Elm Park, a new community of 245 open market and affordable homes near Exeter city centre. Cavanna Homes employees Craig Oldham, Senior Site Manager, Liana Smith, Sales Advisor and Sarah Bowden, Sales Manager marked the occasion with a ribbon-cutting at the newly launched Sales Arena.

“It’s fantastic to have officially opened the new show homes at Cavanna @ Elm Park and invite prospective buyers to book an appointment to visit us. We’ve already secured ten reservations off-plan, which is brilliant and shows a real appetite for new homes in Exeter,” said Liana Smith.

The two show homes; a four-bedroom Langcombe townhouse and three-bedroom detached Lakehead have master bedrooms with en-suites, modern open plan kitchen/ dining areas and spacious living rooms each showcasing the firm’s highest specification of fixtures and fittings.

Cavanna @ Elm Park offers a selection of two, three and four-bedroom homes surrounded by large open green space for residents to enjoy. Homeowners can also take advantage of the 40 hectares of Riverside Valley Park, alongside the River Exe for walking, running or cycling.

The new development in Exeter has been designed to promote a sense of community, improve biodiversity and encourage green travel, thanks to new cycle routes connecting to the existing network. A bus stop will also be located on the development to ensure easy access to the city centre is available to the new residents.

A bespoke sensory garden is also being designed for the development to include separate seating pods, each with its own special feature such as a sculpture, scented plants, and fruit trees to create a relaxing and tranquil environment that entices all the senses. Bird and bat boxes will also be added to encourage wildlife alongside the planting of new trees.

The local area has excellent primary and secondary schools, and a college, plus a fitness centre, supermarkets, retail parks and restaurants.

As part of the firm’s community contributions, it will provide over £3 million in Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) to the local council and community to support roads, education, recreation and public transport.