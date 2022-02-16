FIRST SHOWING FOR A UK CONCRETE INDUSTRY SHOWCASE THIS YEAR!
Concrete Expo  (3-4 May  Excel.London)  makes  its  debut in  London  this  year with  a comprehensive range of more than 100 concrete-related brands and product categories. It’ll be the first major dedicated trade show for the concrete supply chain

for more than two years.

This  year there’ll  be a selection  of concrete batching  plant  suppliers,  admixtures, additives and chemicals, concrete pumps, concrete mixers, volumetric mixers, formwork,  lifting  and handling  concrete,  precast equipment  and accessories,  tools, testing services – in fact just about everything needed to produce, deliver and install the most widely used building material to construction sites.

    Concrete Show
