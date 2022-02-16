FIRST SHOWING FOR A UK CONCRETE INDUSTRY SHOWCASE THIS YEAR!

Concrete Expo (3-4 May Excel.London) makes its debut in London this year with a comprehensive range of more than 100 concrete-related brands and product categories. It’ll be the first major dedicated trade show for the concrete supply chain

for more than two years.

This year there’ll be a selection of concrete batching plant suppliers, admixtures, additives and chemicals, concrete pumps, concrete mixers, volumetric mixers, formwork, lifting and handling concrete, precast equipment and accessories, tools, testing services – in fact just about everything needed to produce, deliver and install the most widely used building material to construction sites.