Award-winning UK construction, refurbishment and fit out company, Gilbert-Ash, has been appointed main contractor on a £22 million project to develop a building for the performing arts at Brighton College.

Gilbert-Ash is set to move on site on February 21 with the scope of works including the demolition of existing buildings and the construction of a 400-seat multifunctional theatre, dance and drama studio. It also includes classrooms for English and Drama and a social space for gatherings. Due to complete in February 2024, it’s the company’s third major project in the East Sussex resort and comes just months after Gilbert-Ash handed over the impressive business school at the University of Brighton.

Gilbert-Ash Managing Director, Ray Hutchinson, said the company has a track record of delivering stand-out projects for the performing arts such as the Stirling Prize winning Everyman Theatre in Liverpool.

He said: “Gilbert-Ash is very proud to be undertaking such a prestigious project at Brighton College. This is a school steeped in history and academic excellence having recently been awarded the title of School of the Decade by the Sunday Times.

“Under the leadership of Headmaster, Richard Cairns, the school has embarked on an ambitious 10-year masterplan of new buildings with the new performing arts building being the final act in that substantial plan. The project has been named Project 175 to celebrate the 175th anniversary of the College. Gilbert -Ash is looking forward to working closely with our client, the design team and our trusted supply chain to bring to life the remarkable plans for this new building.”

Due to the historical significance of the college, the new development will take place within a Conservation Area and adjacent to listed buildings.

With the college now home to over 1200 pupils and 400 staff, the campus expanded through the years although some areas are now unsuitable for its programmes. The completion of Project 175 will help the college deliver its vision for drama over the next 10 years.

Gilbert-Ash attributes its continued success to its ‘As One’ approach and its unique working culture and family environment as an employee-owned company. It continues to complete a broad portfolio of successful construction projects across sectors including arts and culture, workplace, hotels and leisure, education, science and technology, retail, residential and student accommodation.