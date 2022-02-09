GMI to attend major Meet the Buyer event in Birmingham.

The event, being hosted at the iconic Villa Park stadium on February 15 will be the first in person event for nearly two years after the event was put on hold due to the pandemic.

GMI Construction Group PLC has today announced that it will attending a major Meet the Buyer event in Birmingham later this month.

The event being held at Villa Park on February 15 will be the first in-person Meet the Buyer evet for nearly two years after the programme was put on hold by the pandemic. It offers an opportunity for GMI to connect with a host of subcontractors, suppliers and public sector authorities from across the Midlands.

GMI will also have the opportunity to discuss the many contracts and projects it is working on currently in the region which include construction of a 95 unit stand out residential development for HBD in Birmingham’s Iconic Jewellery Quarter; a 155,000 sq ft net zero in carbon operation logistics/industrial unit for St Modwen Logistics in Longbridge and the construction of a new build residential block containing 259 apartments over 11 storeys for SJS in Derby as part of regeneration of the Becketwell area.

Speaking about the event Andy Bruce, Divisional Marketing Director GMI Construction Group said: “GMI are deeply invested in Birmingham and The Midlands and events like this are very important to us as we look to engage with the local construction supply chain and invest in the development of the communities in which we operate.

We’re committed to sourcing materials as best we can from the local region together with creating opportunities for apprentices and a locally recruited workforce. As we continue to expand our operations throughout The Midlands we are keen to develop long-term and mutually beneficial relationships that share our growth objectives and business philosophy.

The Midlands is benefitting massively from the levelling up agenda with a great deal of development and regeneration taking place which GMI is keen to be at the centre of to create a new industrial and economic legacy”

Also commenting, organisers Constructionline Managing Director, Stefano Mattiello, said: “Over 500 like-minded businesses from the construction industry will be in attendance, providing a fantastic opportunity to connect, gain insight, build knowledge and grow your business.

“The event will allow buyers and SMEs to come together for their mutual benefit, it’s a fantastic chance to discuss upcoming work contracts and build long-lasting working relations.” The Birmingham Meet the Buyer event 2022 takes place on the 15th February at Villa Park In Birmingham. Further information can be found here : https://www2.constructionline.co.uk/Birmingham-registration-page.html?utm_source=website&utm_medium=organic&utm_campaign=birmingham