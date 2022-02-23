GMI to build stand-out £32 million residential development for HBD in Birmingham

New ‘SETL’ contemporary living canal side development situated in Birmingham’s iconic jewellery quarter will feature 101 apartments together with 2,350 sq. ft. of ground floor commercial space.

GMI Construction Group PLC an established and successful UK contractor and construction services company providing specialist design and build capabilities spanning multiple sectors has today announced that it has been appointed by leading property developer HBD to construct a new residential-led scheme in Birmingham’s iconic Jewellery Quarter.

The development, titled ‘Setl’ is HBD’s first city centre development in Birmingham and has been designed by leading architects BPN, based in the jewellery quarter.

101 apartments will be accompanied by an array of residential amenities and 2,350 sq. ft. of ground floor commercial space.

The scheme will feature a courtyard, workspace, a lounge and a gym, along with a rooftop garden on the upper floors of the six-storey building.



Speaking about the announcement Andy Bruce, Divisional Marketing Director GMI Construction Group said: “We are very much looking forward to seeing this contemporary new development coming out of the ground, which will transform a redundant site into a modern, attractive development right at the heart of Birmingham’s iconic jewellery quarter.

“GMI is proud to be have been trusted by leading developer HBD to deliver its first city centre development in Birmingham in an area with such a strong commercial history.”

GMI continues to make good strides in Birmingham and the Midlands with over £100M of projects secured in our order book with new and established customers including HBD, St Modwen, Graftongate and St James Securities and across multiple sectors including residential, industrial/logistics, commercial, hotel and student.

Simon Raiye, Director at HBD, said: “Setl is one of the city’s most exciting new developments, creating high-end, design-led apartments in one of Birmingham’s most sought after areas. We look forward to working with GMI to bring our vision to life.”