GRAHAM awarded Busway Bridge works for Belfast Transport Hub

Civil engineering specialist GRAHAM has been appointed to deliver the new Busway Bridge as part of the Belfast Transport Hub.

The project will see alterations to the existing Translink Busway route which runs into the Europa BusCentre and will also enable the Belfast Transport Hub’s main works contractor to construct the new integrated bus and rail infrastructure.

This important Busway Bridge project will see GRAHAM’s civil engineering team install a new weathered steel bridge.

The multi-million-pound Belfast Transport Hub regeneration project is a NI Executive Flagship project.

Once complete, it will see the transformation of an 8-hectare city-centre site, delivering a modern high-quality integrated transport hub to enhance local and international connectivity with bus, coach, and rail links across Northern Ireland and beyond. It will also have a key environmental role in helping to attract more people to public transport, reducing congestion and air pollution in the region.

The project will be a key driver of social, economic and environmental wellbeing for Belfast and Northern Ireland and will be at the heart of a new city neighbourhood called ‘Weavers Cross’ with imaginative mixed-use development proposals.

Discussing the contract award, GRAHAM’s Contracts Director Andrew Henry said:

“We’re pleased to have been awarded this additional package of works on the Belfast Transport Hub scheme, which will facilitate the wider construction of the Hub.

“We have an excellent existing relationship with our client Translink, having successfully collaborated on several high-profile schemes including a new train maintenance facility at Adelaide Depot and the new Portrush Train Station, which have both brought major benefits to the areas they serve.

“As experts in the field of civil engineering our teams will be on hand to deliver the new busway bridge safely and efficiently and to support the completion of the new train and bus deport by the main works contractor. We’re looking forward to playing our part in this transformational scheme and leaving a lasting legacy for transport in the city of Belfast. “

Lisa McFadden, Programme Manager, Belfast Transport Hub, said:

“We are looking forward to working with GRAHAM on the construction of the Busway Bridge, an integral part of the exciting new Belfast Transport Hub Project.

“Completion of this package of work will enable us to deliver our next stage of bus and rail infrastructure, future proofing our facilities, enhancing operational and passenger experience, creating smarter sustainable transport options and ensuring that Translink continues to be first choice for travel, for today, for tomorrow.”