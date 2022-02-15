Ground-breaking ceremony officially launches £9.7 million housing development

Partner Housing, in association with Flagship Homes, celebrated the start of works on a new housing development in Necton, Norfolk;

The £9.7 million development will see 73 new homes built, with a mix of Shared Ownership and Social Rent properties;

Work is expected to finish on the site, called Tower Mill, in early 2024

United Living New Homes subsidiary Partner Construction and leading housing provider Flagship Homes held a ground-breaking ceremony this week to celebrate the start of works on the brand new £9.7 million Tower Mill housing development in Necton, Norfolk.

The ground-breaking ceremony was attended by Frank Lincoln, Regional Managing Director of Partner Construction | United Living New Homes, and Tony Tann, Managing Director of Flagship Homes, to celebrate this milestone.

On behalf of Flagship Homes, Partner Construction is creating 73 new homes on North Pickenham Road in Necton, delivering much-needed affordable housing for the local community.

The residential development will feature a mix of two-bedroom bungalows, one-bedroom walk-up flats, and two, three-, and four-bedroom houses. Supported by Homes England funding, the properties are 100% affordable, with a mix of Shared Ownership and Social Rent ensuring genuine affordability for residents.

The development is in a beautiful rural location and includes green open space, with landscaping plans to ensure the scheme looks attractive and in keeping with the surrounding area.

This is one of two projects delivered in close partnership between Partner Construction and Flagship Homes, with a second scheme in Walton-on-the-Naze in Essex. The £8.4 million, 100% affordable development will create 53 new homes to provide much-needed new housing for the local area.

Frank Lincoln said: “We are delighted to celebrate the start of construction works at Necton with a turf cutting ceremony. Working collaboratively with Flagship Homes, we look forward to delivering high-quality new homes that will provide a welcome housing boost to the local community.

“We pride ourselves on supporting people with our affordable homes and employing a workforce on site that will be made up of local labour and contractors. With our homes, we are determined to ensure that the housing market better serves young first-time buyers and families on low to average incomes.”

Tony Tann said: “We are delighted to have commenced construction on this site in Necton with Partner Construction. The development following a competition within our Development Team is named “Tower Mill” to associate it with the local Mill and the Village and we see this as the start of its integration within the community. The development provides essential housing to the area while respecting the beautiful rural landscape.

We’re building a mix of 73 Shared Ownership and Social Rent properties to make sure that many local people and families will have access to quality affordable housing. It’s fantastic to see this development underway and are pleased to have Partner Construction working with us to share in that vision and provide a huge housing boost to the area.”

The new homes are due to be completed in early 2024.

You can find out more by visiting www.flagship-group.co.uk, and @_FlagshipGroup on Twitter and Instagram.