Heating industry agree hydrogen appliance labels

With progress being made towards decarbonising domestic use of gas, using hydrogen, the Heating and Hotwater Industry Council (HHIC) membership of appliance manufacturers has agreed new, clear labelling for hydrogen appliances.

The new labels will very clearly show three distinct categories of hydrogen appliances:-

“Hydrogen Blend” compatible, capable of running on a blend of up to 20 per cent hydrogen in the gas network.

“Hydrogen-Ready” appliances, capable of running on a 20 per cent blend but with the capability of being converted by a Gas Safe engineer to run on a 100 per cent hydrogen gas network.

“100% Hydrogen” boiler, an appliance built specifically to run on hydrogen without the need for conversion.

Stewart Clements, Director of HHIC, said:

“These labels bring clarity to consumers and installers. As we go on the journey towards decarbonising the gas networks, industry needs to be absolutely transparent on what appliances can and can’t do.”

“The labelling has been agreed by the appliance manufacturers and will be used by them to clearly identify products. It will also help communicate the changes that will take place in UK homes, as we work towards achieving net zero.”

“Replacing natural gas in the network, which will take place in the coming decades, has already started in pilot trials. From 2023, the Government want to see hydrogen blending take place, with a decision in 2026 about the conversion towards a 100 per cent hydrogen gas network.”

“Decarbonising homes this way will be cheaper for consumers, involve less disruption, minimising upfront costs and by using Gas Safe engineers, will work with the current installer workforce.”

For more information, visit: https://www.hhic.org.uk/