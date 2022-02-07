HG Construction set to reach new heights with SCAPE Leeds scheme

HG Construction has been named as the main contractor on SCAPE’s new student accommodation scheme in Leeds which will top 100m high and provide 693 bedrooms for local students.

The Merrion Street development will be Scape’s first student accommodation scheme in Leeds and HG Construction’s first development in the city. The scheme, which will be built on the site of the former Santander building, comprises purpose-built student accommodation including shared amenity spaces built across two blocks, with two retail units on the ground floors.





The tallest of the two blocks will be 32 storeys, making it HG Construction’s tallest development to date and amongst the tallest buildings in Leeds. The second block will be 11 storeys high. The new scheme is set to make an impressive addition to the Leeds skyline, with striking unitized glass facades on the high-rise building. Shared facilities will include a cinema, communal kitchens, gym, study and breakout spaces, a fourth-floor terrace with outside space, and cycle storage at ground level.

SCAPE is one of the UK’s leading student accommodation providers, focusing on the quality of the student experience and their personal well-being. The Leeds scheme will be the 10th scheme that HG Construction has delivered for SCAPE. The company is currently building a 774-bed student accommodation led scheme for SCAPE in Canada Street, London and has recently finished a student accommodation and co-living scheme with 500 beds in Guilford.

Adam Quinn, Managing Director, HG Construction said: “We are delighted to be partnering with SCAPE to deliver this iconic new student accommodation scheme in Leeds. SCAPE has an excellent reputation for developing high quality, innovative student accommodation schemes which provide an exceptional living experience for students across the UK. We are proud to be involved in this significant new development in Leeds, our first project in the city, and we look forward to working with SCAPE and the wider team to bring this scheme to life.”

Adam Brockley, Global CDO, SCAPE said: “We look forward to continuing our partnership with HG Construction to bring to life our vision for a new student accommodation scheme at this landmark site in Leeds. HG Construction has earned an impeccable reputation for its forward-thinking design and innovative developments that go above and beyond anybody’s expectations. We are proud to be bringing our high-quality accommodation to a city so well-known for its vibrant student life as we continue with our ambitious plans to develop the global Scape offering.”