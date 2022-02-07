Homes England visits flagship self and custom build site, Graven Hill

The UK’s largest self and custom build development site, Graven Hill, recently hosted Homes England, showcasing what the site has to offer to prospective self and custom builders.

Homes England, an executive non-departmental government body, is sponsored by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities. It works closely with stakeholders across the housing sector to help provide the homes England needs, improve neighbourhoods and grow communities.

Making self-building more accessible has always been the goal for Graven Hill, with the site seeing the potential that self and custom building has for tackling the UK’s housing crisis, a sentiment shared by Homes England.

The visit included a tour of the Graven Hill site, allowing the Homes England team to see first-hand the range of houses available, from self-builds to custom new build homes and apartments. They were also able to watch the delivery of an off-site manufactured home, a popular construction method for many of the development’s self-builders.

Homes England was also shown around one of the completed self-builds on site, which won ‘Best Brick Home’ at the Build It Awards in 2021.

While self-building isn’t for everyone, that doesn’t mean that people can’t live in a vibrant community packed with personality. Graven Hill’s custom build homes enable people to customise the internal layout and fixtures when purchased early on, without having to commit to a self-build project.

Gemma Davis, customer experience director at Graven Hill said: “From the start, we’ve been passionate about providing people with homes that work perfectly for them. It was brilliant to show Homes England the progress we’ve made, and the variety of houses we have available. Putting choice at the core of the development has created a truly unique community, one that we hope will inspire others.

“Much of Europe has already embraced self and custom building as a route to home ownership, recognising the benefits that it holds when it comes to meeting people’s individual needs. It’s time that the UK caught up.”

Will German, home ownership director at Homes England said: “Being able to see the diversity of homes at Graven Hill was inspiring. The development shows the wide range of possibilities for housing in the UK, when the needs of the buyer are put first. We believe that self and custom building will become an important part of the housing market in future, so we must continue to strive to make it an accessible option.”

