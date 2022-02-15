HOUSEBUILDERS AGREE TERMS ON FIRST PHASE OF 1800 HOMES LEEDS SITE

Development Will Deliver First New Homes at 170 Acre Site

Templegate Developments Limited, the joint venture partnership of Evans Property Group and Keyland Developments, has agreed terms of sale with Avant Homes and Evans Homes for the acquisition of strategic housing land at the 170 acre Skelton Gate site in the Leeds Aire Valley. Both Avant Homes and Evans Homes are each purchasing half of phase one of the development which incorporates a total 27 acres and will enable the delivery of a combined 400 homes.

The development has planning consent in place to build 1,800 new homes on the former open cast colliery site, which sits to the east of Junction 45 of the M1. As well as new homes, the Skelton Gate will also provide a primary and secondary school, public open space, a local centre and a convenience store as well as associated infrastructure.

Peter Garrett, Managing Director of Keyland Developments, said; “The sale of phase one of what is one of the most significant regeneration schemes to be seen in the Leeds City Region, is a huge milestone in the transformation of Skelton Gate into a new sustainable community.”

Richard Bean, Portfolio Director at Evans Property Group, said; “We are pleased to have concluded this transaction to enable the provision of much needed new homes and assist Leeds City Council in meeting its housing targets.”

Subject to planning approval by Leeds City Council, Avant Homes look to launch its first homes for sale by the end of summer 2022.

Avant Homes Yorkshire managing director, Chris Coley, said: “We have ambitious growth plans for development across the region so we’re very pleased to be moving forward with this acquisition.

“With its fantastic location that will cater to a wide range of buyers, and its proximity to the Aire Valley Enterprise Zone, this will become an exciting flagship development for our growing portfolio.”

John Carter, Director at Evans Homes, said: “Evans Homes is delighted to be involved in the Skelton Gate development. Following on from the successful launch of our scheme at Tockwith near York, the development at Skelton Gate presents an exciting opportunity to be involved in the creation of a vibrant new community on the edge of Leeds.

“The first phase of over 213 homes will commence in mid 2022 and we look forward to welcoming our first homeowners early in 2023.”