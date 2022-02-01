HUMBERSIDE HYDROGEN PLANT ‘MASSIVE STEP FORWARD FOR GREEN FUTURE’ SAYS GMB

Unlike some ideas, hydrogen fuels provide an opportunity to safeguard jobs and industry whilst reducing our carbon footprint says GMB Union

GMB has hailed plans for a Humberside hydrogen plant as a ‘massive step forward’ to secure jobs and a green future for the gas industry.

The union welcomed the submission by Norwegian firm Equinor to build the plant, which has been backed by six potential users including British Gas owner Centrica and chemical giant Inneos.

If given the green light, the project could provide up to 600MW of hydrogen with the potential to triple production, as well as creating more than 2,000 jobs in the region.

Andy Prendergast, GMB National Secretary, said:

“Unlike some ideas being mooted, hydrogen fuels provide an opportunity to safeguard jobs and industry whilst reducing our carbon footprint.

“This development not only ensures heavy industry gets the power it needs but helps secure a future for our gas grid.

“This is vital as it could use the current gas network whist protecting well paid, unionised gas jobs in the industry.

“Britain can become a market leader in this technology, which could become a major exporting industry if we can lead the way.

“GMB fights constantly to secure decent jobs whilst managing the just transition to a carbon neutral future.

“Developments like this provide real confidence it can be done.”