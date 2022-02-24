Industry leaders wanted for Trustee roles on the CITB board

The construction sector is leading the way in helping the UK economy bounce back from the pandemic and the Construction Industry Training board (CITB) is now looking for industry leaders to join its board. In this voluntary role you will help shape the future of construction as the industry works to meet the skills gap and the drive to Net Zero whilst gaining high level public body experience first hand.

As a Charity and Non-Departmental Public Body, CITB has supported the construction sector for over 50 years, helping to keep workers safe on site, supporting high quality training and giving young people a start in their career. CITB raises funds through an employer levy, and works closely with employers and the Government to ensure national construction skills needs across Great Britain are met.

As a CITB trustee, you will have the opportunity to contribute to the work of CITB within a supportive team environment and be asked to ensure that CITB pursues its objectives for the benefit of the construction industry and work with fellow trustees to shape, drive and monitor CITB’s strategy. The post is a 4 year commitment, with the possibility of reappointment for an additional 4 year term.

Kevin McLoughlin, MD of construction SME, McLoughlin Group Holdings

CITB CEO Tim Balcon said: “Having people sit around us on the board who are working in industry at senior level is of a huge benefit. They really have their fingers on the pulse and keep us grounded in providing a service the construction industry really needs. I look forward to welcoming the new tranche of board trustees.” Kevin McLoughlin, MD of construction SME, McLoughlin Group Holdings joined as a trustee in 2018. He is passionate about construction industry opportunities after leaving school himself at 15.

“The reason I joined the CITB board was so I could give a voice for the SMEs within industry and give a focus on the skills needed in the industry whilst bringing my experience of a medium sized enterprise to the board.

“It has been rewarding and stretching for me personally to be able to experience how the board works and contribute to the decisions of the board and CITB’s direction, and it has been rewarding to see CITB move to being more orientated towards skills than ever before.”

Diana Garnham joined as a trustee over 7 years ago. She said: “My interest in skills is multi-levelled. I want to help individuals achieve their potential through access to skills and training to open up career and work opportunities. I see in the construction sector an environment that is keen to welcome talent from all abilities and help individuals particularly in finding their way on the first rungs of their careers. Construction has also worked with some of the hardest to reach communities. I also see construction as one of the key sectors of the UK economy and I understand how crucial skills are to ensuring its sustainability and productivity – so to be part of CITB is to also be working for the wider public benefit.

Diana Garnham

She added: “Listening skills are crucial in an organisation with such a complex stakeholder environment. Understanding the role of governance, the role of the board and the need to support the executive to deliver and a collegiate approach working with fellow board members are all important. No one trustee stands alone – it’s about the Board working as a team.”

Could you offer your expertise as a trustee of CITB?

Find out more here.