KAWNEER BLOWS THE DOOR OPEN WITH AA®720 ANTI-SLAM TESTING

Kawneer UK has successfully carried out a dynamic opening force test (anti-slam) on their AA®720 open-out door fitted with the Dorma TS93G G-N closer.

Essentially, the test applies a load to simulate a severe gust of wind forcing the door open. It assesses the ability of the G-N closer to prevent the door from opening violently and slamming against adjacent walls.

The leaf size tested was 1080(W) x 2718(H), equating to 2.9sqm door area. The Dorma TS93G (EN 2-5) closer has an ‘active backcheck’ and G-N slide channel featuring a cushioned limit stay. The closer is fitted to a drop plate and secured to the door leaf with rivnuts and machine screws.

Successfully tested, at Wintech, to a simulated wind load of 1.4 Pa, the AA®720 door opened to a 90 degrees restriction set by the limit stay.

Anti-slam capability is becoming a more common requirement, typically for medium/high rise balcony applications.

Kawneer UK produces high performance aluminium curtain wall and unitised systems, commercial entrance doors, framing systems, windows and sliding solutions, at its purpose-built manufacturing facility in Runcorn, Cheshire.

