National housebuilder Keepmoat Homes welcomed the Mayor, Councillor Rob Tromans, to a ribbon cutting ceremony at its Exhall Gardens development in Coventry. The launch, which took place on Friday 4th February, celebrated the official opening of the development’s sales centre and show homes.

The event consisted of a tour of the development and a ribbon cutting ceremony to launch its newly built sales centre and 2-bedroom Pixton and 3-bedroom Embleton show homes.

“It was a delight to join Keepmoat Homes in the launch of their sales centre and show homes, and look forward to welcoming the new residents,” commented Mayor Rob Tromans.

The new development, consisting of 129 new homes, comprises a mixed tenure of two, three and four-bedroom houses and apartments, 25% of which will be made affordable and available for Shared Ownership and Affordable Rent.

“We’re absolutely delighted to launch our brand-new sales centre and show homes here at Exhall Gardens. Our array of homes are perfect for first time buyers, growing families and downsizers, and we encourage everyone to book a viewing of our stylish new show homes,” added Charlotte Goode, Regional Managing Director at Keepmoat Homes.

