KEYLAND LEASES HULL SITE FOR ONE OF EUROPE’S LARGEST BATTERY STORAGE FACILITIES

Harmony Energy Signs 40 Year Lease

Keyland Developments, the property trading arm of Kelda Group and sister company to Yorkshire Water, has agreed a 40 year lease to Harmony Energy for the construction of a battery storage facility at a five acre site adjacent to Creyke Beck substation in Cottingham near Hull. When constructed it will be one of the largest battery storage facilities in Europe.

Harmony Energy has secured planning consent from East Riding of Yorkshire Council for a total of 100MW of battery storage. The development will enable energy from renewables, like solar and wind, to be stored and then released when customers need power most, helping the UK transition to net zero.

Yorkshire-based Harmony Energy develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy assets across the UK. The new facility will have the capacity to store up to 200MWh of power to feed directly back onto the network via the adjacent Creyke Beck substation, making the site’s location ideal for this development.

Peter Garrett, Managing Director at Keyland Developments, said: “We’re very pleased to get this deal across the line; the energy sector represents an exciting new business area for us to explore and we look forward to sourcing further opportunities from within Kelda Group’s extensive landholding.”

Keyland Developments was advised by Carter Jonas’ Infrastructure and Energy team.

Carter Jonas’ energy specialist Simon Currie said: ”We are delighted to have advised Keyland on the development and promotion of this significant energy development site. The project is a prime example of the opportunity that presents itself to landowners and developers with sites adjacent to major grid substations, given the increasing demand for energy storage and frequency management on the grid.”

Keyland Developments Ltd is the property trading arm of Kelda Group and sister company to Yorkshire Water. Keyland has been operating across Yorkshire for over 20 years, regenerating Yorkshire Water’s redundant sites. In addition to its work transforming former Yorkshire Water land, the team also works alongside independent landowners, corporates or regulated bodies to overcome obstacles to development on strategic sites in order to facilitate regeneration by securing planning consent for future use.