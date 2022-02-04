Knight Property Group appoints Muir Construction as the main contractor at the first two phases of Belgrave Logistics Park

Construction begins on new £50 million speculative development in Bellshill

Knight Property Group has appointed Fife-based Muir Construction as the main contractor on the first two phases of it’s speculative development at Belgrave Logistics Park, in Bellshill, North Lanarkshire.

Planning consent was granted in September and works have commenced at the brand new £50 million development on the 14-arce site of the former Devro manufacturing facility.

The first two phases will comprise four high-quality units of 19,191 sq ft, 29,272 sq ft, 34,290 sq ft, and 48,405 sq ft respectively. A final fifth unit of 126,795 sq ft will follow in phase three to reach circa 245,000 sq ft in total for the park.

Each unit will have an EPC rating of ‘A’ and will be BREEAM accredited. Further green credentials include electric car charging points, solar photovoltaics panels to the roof, all electric heat recovery / air conditioning to offices, electricity for the units will come from a 100% renewable source and water management flow restriction is provided to conserve water use.

The construction process for phases one and two started in January and are due for completion in quarter three this year.

Howard Crawshaw, Managing Director of Knight Property Group said:

“We are pleased to see Muir Construction commence works at this exciting new logistics park. As well as having a host of sustainability features, this development has the potential to bring much-needed business and employment opportunities to the area.”

“We are confident that it will generate strong interest, as there remains significant demand in the market for this type of property and occupier requirements remain strong, particularly around Scotland’s ‘golden triangle’ where the development is located.”

Patrick Reel, Joint Managing Director of Muir Construction added:

“Having worked with Knight Property Group over a number of years, we are delighted to be appointed again and look forward to successfully delivering the first two phases at Belgrave later this year.

“We currently have 30 personnel on site, including 25 ground and plant operators, plus five from the management team. The works currently being carried out are principally ground works, foundations and drainage, in preparation for the first of the steel being delivered next week.”

Belgrave Logistics Park will be situated within the popular Bellshill Industrial Estate with excellent transport links and quick access to the A725 dual carriageway which provides direct access to the M8 motorway between Glasgow and Edinburgh and also the M74 which is Scotland’s main road link south. Glasgow international airport is only 25 minutes drive west via the M8 motorway and Edinburgh International airport is only 40 minutes drive east.

Alan Gilkison, Partner at letting agent Ryden said:

“This development provides much-needed logistics and distribution space in the central belt of Scotland. We have already noted positive Interest from a range of potential occupiers seeking high-quality, well-located space.”

Ryden is the letting agent for Knight Property Group at Belgrave Logistics Park. Further information on can be found HERE