Leading provider of powered access hire for working at height makes a lofty investment

Nationwide Platforms, the UK’s leading provider of powered access hire for working at height, has invested in over 1,100 new machines, increasing its 13,500-machine fleet by more than 8%. With higher capacity models, improved safety features and either fully electric or hybrid engines, the investment ensures the company’s portfolio of machines for hire continues to have an unmatched level of capability across the UK.

The increase in its fleet as a result of this investment means they are well equipped to meet the needs of customer requirements, whatever they need and wherever they may be across the UK – Nationwide Platforms will be able to deliver.

The increased number of machines is also designed to meet the growing needs of Nationwide Platform customers, ensuring a diverse range of products are available for hire featuring cutting edge technology. Customer demand for new systems and capabilities grows every year, and this feedback has determined the choices made in this investment cycle.

The investment includes eight new boom lifts from JLG, which feature SkySense™ enhanced detection system. SkySense™ uses strategically placed object detection sensors to provide operators an added level of awareness of their immediate surroundings as they operate, minimising the occurrence of incidents and damage.

Being the market leader of powered access hire means Nationwide Platforms take responsibility for continuously developing safety systems such as these, ensuring that the safety of the customer is always the highest priority.

New to the company’s delivery fleet are nine 32-tonne rigid trucks and 19 44-tonne tractors, with the latest Euro 6 engines, and 27 trailers, improving safety, delivery reliability and emissions output.

As Europe’s largest provider of specialist at-height training, Nationwide Platforms has also invested in brand-new scissor lifts for use exclusively at its 29 training locations. The company offers a range of courses, including IPAF, PASMA, IOSH and many more accredited courses delivered by its highly trained, award-winning instructors.

Glyn Brearley, Business Director for Procurement, External Training & BlueSky Solutions commented: “This investment, one of our biggest to date, will ensure Nationwide Platform’s clients have access to the latest in machinery technology that supports high levels of safety and productivity. In addition, the new machines have highly efficient batteries to provide longer running time, reducing downtime.

“We’re also delighted to have been able to upgrade the machinery at our training facilities so we can provide customers with the best training experience and environment. It’s a busy time for many of our customers and we are pleased to be able to announce this investment that will ensure we remain their trusted powered access solutions provider.”