Mobile Mini recognised for Customer Experience (CX) success at UK B&I Awards

Mobile Mini UK, one of the leading worldwide providers of portable accommodation and secure storage containers, has furthered its reputation for excellence after being named the GOLD winner of the Customer Experience category at the 2022 UK Business and Innovation Awards (UK B&IA).

These prestigious awards celebrate achievements across a multitude of sectors and industries, highlighting successful and innovative businesses from all corners of the UK. 19 trophies were awarded to winners via a virtual awards ceremony in diverse categories reflecting distinct areas of business and innovation excellence.

Mobile Mini has a fleet of over 40,000 portable units for a variety of storage solutions and 16 strategically placed sites throughout England, Scotland and Wales. Members of staff from the business gathered at the company headquarters in Stockton-on-Tees to witness the moment they were crowned winners of the Best Customer Experience Award, alongside their multi-award winning CX partners Think Wow.

Think Wow support companies with strategy and training when they establish a need to remain customer-focused, competitive, profitable and happy. The team undertake a deep-dive review of company culture, shared objectives and customer feedback, then use detailed insights to expertly design a positive future strategy. Once agreed with senior members of staff, the Think Wow team assist with the implementation and adoption of newly refined processes. These activities assist with building a positive brand reputation, growing business operations from within and most importantly, empowering all staff and customers to both provide and receive the best possible experiences.

Mobile Mini recognised that post-pandemic, customer needs, expectations and behaviours had significantly changed and the company understood maintaining standards, as well as improving approaches, was more essential than ever before. The business launched its CX project with a presentation to almost 300 members of staff, outlining the thinking behind implementing a renewed customer focus. The Think Wow team mapped out unique experiences and spoke with individuals and teams to establish what could be done better, embedding themselves within Mobile Mini to avoid working in a vacuum and ensuring accurate holistic benchmarking took place. They also directly contacted customers to establish an external view of what succeeds and used this insight to build improvement objectives.

Rebecca Brown, CEO of Think Wow said, “Partnering with Mobile Mini on their Customer Experience strategy has been one of the most rewarding experiences we’ve had at Think Wow. Their passion and enthusiasm for getting things right, not just for customers but for employees too is genuinely special. We couldn’t be happier that their hard work and commitment to consistently great customer experiences has been recognised with this award win. We’re sure it will be the first of many to come!”

Simon Gray, Head of Region at Mobile Mini, was the customer experience project lead for the partnership with Think Wow, he said, “Mobile Mini has built a reputation for excellence and we are pleased that the ongoing efforts of our staff have been highlighted with this fantastic award. There is always room for improvement and despite our recent acclaim and achievements, Mobile Mini is committed to never standing still and always challenging ourselves to do better. This accolade is truly about everyone at Mobile Mini. It is the responsibility of our people across the UK to look after our customers directly and indirectly. Every member of staff deserves recognition for contributing to this achievement through a consistent level of service and going above and beyond every single day. Our thanks go to Think Wow for their support and expertise in guiding us on our continued customer experience journey.”

Mobile Mini has won multiple awards in recent times including being named ‘Safety Team of the Year Highly Commended Winner’ at the last International Safety Awards and winning the North East Business Award for its COVID-19 response. The business supported the NHS with units throughout the pandemic, rolled out life-saving defibrillator equipment to all of its branches and invested in new safety features on an upgraded fleet of trucks. 7% of employees at Mobile Mini are now qualified Mental Health First Aiders and the company continues to adapt its approach to better support general well-being and work-life balances.