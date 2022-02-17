Multi-specialism consultancies sought for multi-million-pound public sector framework

Housing construction, fire safety and energy efficiency consultancies are encouraged to register interest for a new consultancy framework launching this summer.

Consultancy Services (CS1) from LHC offers public sector organisations a wider range of services across all stages of the design, construction and refurbishment process, all in one framework.

The framework will cover all five LHC Group regions including Scottish Procurement Alliance (SPA), Welsh Procurement Alliance (WPA) and South West Procurement Alliance (SWPA), Consortium Procurement Construction (CPC) and London and South East (LSE). However, housing consultancy services will be only for SPA, WPA and SWPA, owing to pre-existing frameworks already available for CPC and LSE areas.

CS1 brings together LHC’s existing Housing Construction Consultancy (H1 WS1), Energy Efficiency (N8C) and Fire Safety (FS1-C) frameworks under one umbrella to make it easier for contracting authorities to procure specialist consultants.

Dean Fazackerley, Head of Technical Procurement at LHC, said:

“We recognise the importance of making frameworks more accessible to regional suppliers and SMEs to give them more opportunity to work with public sector organisations – CS1 looks to achieve that.

“Bringing housing construction consultancy, fire safety and energy efficiency under one roof allows us to meet client needs for projects of all sizes, reflecting the current market. It also means we can streamline the procurement process while offering a wider variety of high-quality, pre-approved expertise across a wide range of public sector buildings”

Consultancies are encouraged to register interest for the framework, which will be opening for applications in early summer 2022.

LHC intends to hold further engagement webinars with interested parties in due course to discuss initial proposals and gain feedback, before finalising the framework and issuing the tender.

To register interest in the CS1 framework and receive updates and webinar invites, visit Proactis or Gov.uk’s Find a Tender service. For more information on LHC Group, visit https://www.lhc.gov.uk/.