NEW APPOINTMENT AT THE ISLAND QUARTER TO DELIVER ‘ONCE IN A CAREER’ DEVELOPMENT

NOTTINGHAM’S city within a city, The Island Quarter development, has strengthened its project delivery team with the appointment of Steve Thornton as project manager.

Bringing more than 35 years’ experience in the construction industry with him, Steve is set to add impetus to the development team, ensuring each phase is completed on schedule.

Steve stepped into the role in October 2021 and is responsible for assisting the wider team with the planning for each phase of the development. Having worked in the industry since 1987, he has been brought on to The Island Quarter due to his extensive build experience and additional involvement in civils projects.

Steve said: “I’m delighted to be a part of the team delivering The Island Quarter to Nottingham. Developments of this scale and significance don’t come along very often so it’s a once in a career opportunity. For me, it is particularly remarkable to play a role in bringing it to fruition as I’ve lived in Nottingham for almost 30 years, it’s the place I call home, and I’m excited to create a space the city will benefit from for generations to come.”

Prior to this role, Steve worked on a range of developments across the country, from the Canary Wharf Project in London to his recent work on the local Lace Market Point. Steve pairs his strong built environment knowledge with his further experience in civils, which lends itself to the demands of the The Island Quarter site, where a mixture of both is required.

Robert Ware, chief executive of the Conygar Investment Company, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Steve’s expertise to The Island Quarter. He’s already making an impact on the efficient running of the site, having hit the ground running earlier this year. As work on site is rapidly progressing, and phase 1A is set to open in Spring 2022, Steve will play a pivotal role in pushing the plans forward, on time, working with the relevant parties to do so.

“We are continuing to develop our plans for the later stages of the site, at the same time as delivering the initial ones. Steve’s role will ensure the pre-construction procedures are in place and that progress is monitored once work begins, a position that will be vital as we advance through to completion at each phase.”

The Island Quarter will open its doors to Canal Turn, the first phase, in spring 2022. Meanwhile, planning approval is expected within the next few weeks for phase 1B, which includes a hotel, 247 apartments and extensive food and beverage outlets.

To find out more about The Island Quarter and Canal Turn, please visit: theislandquarter.com