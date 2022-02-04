New Manchester student residence reaches topping out stage

Much needed new accommodation for Manchester’s growing student community developed by Alumno has reached the landmark topping out stage on schedule with the structure of the building now complete.

Built on a site south of the city centre previously occupied by the disused Church Inn public house and close to major arterial road The Mancunian Way, the nine-storey building will consist of 62 studio apartments, along with a communal area, rooftop terrace, office and storage space for 16 bikes. Landscaping will also be carried out to highlight the history of the site, with the reclaimed facade bricks being used to create a bespoke seating area outside the development.

The location is close to a range of facilities and departments of Manchester Metropolitan University, Manchester School of Art, Manchester Business School and the University of Manchester.

Built by the GMI Construction Group, the development supports two key ambitions of Manchester City Council. First, to prioritise purpose-built student accommodation to protect family homes from conversion to multiple occupation properties. Second, to achieve a zero-carbon target for Manchester by establishing student accommodation close to educational establishments, reducing the need for travel and minimising emissions.

Scheduled for completion for the start of the 2022 academic year, the development has been designed by Carson & Partners to enhance and complement the local area. It will also directly benefit the adjacent community, with Alumno partnering charity One Manchester to secure a £50,000 fund for local community projects.

“We are also working to provide pioneering navigation aids using GPS wayfinding technology to help visually impaired students, and will install CCTV surveillance equipment to ensure the site is safe and secure, and deter anti-social behaviour,” explained Alumno Managing Director David Campbell. “I’m delighted we have reached this landmark stage on schedule, and as usual with our student residences, look forward to commissioning new public art to further enhance the public space around the building.”

Commenting on the development, Iain Carson from Carson & Partners said: “It’s exciting to see another of our projects with Alumno that will rejuvenate and enhance the local area reach the topping out stage.”

Marc Banks of GMI added: “Getting to this stage is a real team effort, and we’re all looking forward to going full steam ahead to ensure students can benefit from the building in 2022.”