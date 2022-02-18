NEW TECHNICAL DIRECTOR APPOINTED AT NETWORK SPACE

Engineer and technical consultant Tony Fox is joining commercial real estate developers Network Space Developments (NSD) as its Technical Director.

Tony joins from Tetra Tech/ White Young Green where he has worked for more than 20 years, consulting extensively with Newton Le Willows-headquartered Network Space during that time.

Amongst other responsibilities Tony will lead on all the technical work on Network Space’s major projects and acquisitions, as well as advance and develop the company’s sustainability strategy. NSD’s short term industrial and urban logistics development pipeline across the north totals some 2.5m sq. ft of space including schemes like Tunstall Arrow North in Stoke, Glass Futures in St Helens, Sovereign Industry Park in Knowsley, Broadheath Network Centre in Altrincham, Ashroyd Business Park in Barnsley, Estuary Business Park in Speke and Woodhouse Link in Rotherham.

His new position at Network Space will also allow him to be involved in projects across its sister companies, asset managers NSM and Network Space Investments

Network Space Managing Director (Development) Stephen Barnes said: “‘Tony has worked as our primary consultant engineer for more than 20 years now and has been involved with nearly all our major projects. It feels a very natural appointment to bring him in-house as we embark on an ever growing, ambitious and exciting development pipeline.

“His experience and knowledge of our sector is extensive and we’re delighted to have him on board.”

Tony commented: I am absolutely delighted to join Network Space after such a long standing and successful client/consultant relationship. I’m looking forward to supporting the Business’s ambitious future growth programme, strengthening its technical delivery and ensuring it delivers a positive response to an evolving sustainability agenda.