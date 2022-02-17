Poets multi-million-pound regeneration and housing scheme now complete

A multi-million-pound housing development and regeneration scheme that has transformed an historic part of Salford is now complete.

The £22million Poets redevelopment project in Swinton is now finished and fully occupied – bringing 160 brand-new homes and breathing new life into the area, which is also known as Beechfarm.

Poets has been a major redevelopment scheme from housing association Salix Homes and has seen 146 defective properties, that were affected by structural issues, demolished.

In their place, Salix Homes has built 120 new social housing properties, plus a further 40 homes for outright sale, available through the Government’s Help to Buy scheme.

Sue Sutton, chief executive at Salix Homes, said: “Construction at the Poets began five years ago, but we’ve been developing proposals with the community for many years before that alongside Salford Council, so to see the development finally complete and those ambitions for Poets brought to life is a monumental moment for the area and the community.

“This area has always been known for its real strength of community, and we have endeavoured to preserve that community spirit throughout the development, so it’s fantastic to see residents, both new and old, settled and making memories in their new homes.

“At a time when social and affordable housing is in such short supply, we’re incredibly proud that Poets has increased housing choice in the area, bringing new, modern homes to both people on the social housing register and aspiring homeowners.”

The mixed tenure development of two, three and four-bedroom homes, marks the first new-build scheme for Salix Homes and its first properties available for sale as part of its affordable home-ownership brand – Willo Homes.

New homeowner Robin Capon was one of the last residents to get the keys, moving into his new three-bedroom home on Christmas Eve, and the 30-year-old accountant has finally seen his ambition to get on the property ladder become a reality.

He said: “I’d been renting for many years, so it was such a relief to finally get the keys and move in. I’d always wanted a new-build as I like the idea that you don’t need to do anything to the property and can just move straight in.

“I didn’t really think it would feel much different to renting, but it does. It’s the first house I’ve lived in that’s actually mine and I’ve become really house proud. I love it here.”

Poets derives its names due to the surrounding streets being named after famous wordsmiths, which include Shakespeare Road, Wordsworth Road and Tennyson Road.

Existing residents have been involved in the redevelopment process from start to finish, and those affected by the demolition proposals were given priority for moving back into the new-build properties.

The wider estate has also benefitted from additional investment to make environmental improvements, including new gates, fencing and landscaping.

Councillor Tracy Kelly, Statutory Deputy City Mayor and Lead Member for Housing, Property and Regeneration at Salford City Council, said: “It is fantastic news to hear this impressive housing scheme is now finally complete.

“In Salford we are desperate for affordable properties for local people to live in and we are living with a national housing crisis. These 120 new social homes will make such a huge different to the lives of people who move into them.

“I’d like to thank all involved with this successful project and I look forward to visiting very soon.”

Salix Homes is now working on other new-build, affordable housing developments across Salford, which includes Neighbourhood – a 157-home development in Seedley; and Greenhaus – an eco-friendly apartment block on Chapel Street.