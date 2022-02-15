PRE-QUALIFICATION WINDOW OPENS FOR EXPANDED £4BN NATIONAL CIVIL ENGINEERING FRAMEWORKS

Total value of the SCAPE Civil Engineering frameworks to increase from £2.1bn to £4bn

The re-procurement includes a £3.25bn framework for England, Wales and Northern Ireland and a separate £750m framework for Scotland, managed and operated by SCAPE Scotland.

SCAPE frameworks provide organisations access to net-zero ready specialist contractors to help them achieve their aims around climate change.

SCAPE, one of the UK’s leading public sector procurement authorities, has outlined the timetable for its £4bn civil engineering frameworks, with contractors from across the UK now able to respond to a Pre-Qualification Questionnaire (PQQ) to submit their interest to bid.

Following a period of extensive market engagement, involving more than 170 contractors, firms will have until 25th March to answer the PQQ following the contract notice being submitted on 15th February.

The third-generation frameworks will enable local authorities and public sector organisations to accelerate the delivery of sustainably designed major infrastructure projects – including roads, rail, flood and coastal, broadband and electric vehicle infrastructure – with no defined upper limit for project value.

Running for a period of four years from 2023, with an option to be extended for a further two years until 2029, the new generation follows the success of the existing frameworks which have commissioned more than 250 projects to date for public sector clients across the UK.

SMEs will sit at the heart of the new frameworks, with the successful principal contractor expected to engage with an extensive supply chain of local businesses. The framework has been designed to facilitate better access for small companies to major public sector contracts they might otherwise not have been able to bid for, while also allowing public organisations to procure local specialists.

Part of SCAPE’s suite of direct award frameworks, the new civil engineering frameworks have been developed following engagement with local authorities and other public sector bodies across the country, as well as industry body the Civil Engineering Contractors Association (CECA).

SCAPE, which is currently accelerating the delivery of more than 1,800 publicly funded projects across the UK, intends to issue invitations to tender (ITT) in June 2022 before the successful contractors are named in November 2022. Bidders are invited to register their interest for either one or both frameworks.

The fully-managed frameworks will more than double the capacity of infrastructure focused activity procured through SCAPE. The current civil engineering frameworks are due to expire in January 2023.

John Simons, group procurement director at SCAPE, added: “As we emerge into a post-pandemic world, the delivery of infrastructure with a clear focus on community value – whether social, environmental or economic – has never been more important.

“The successful market engagement has given us great confidence that we can help local communities receive much-needed infrastructure by providing fully-compliant, direct award frameworks.

“Ultimately, the expansion of our civil engineering frameworks has been designed to offer greater certainty for contractors and to drive better outcomes for communities across the UK. This includes our termed service agreement option, which places a stronger emphasis on the long-term relationship between clients and supply chain partners allowing them to forge successful partnerships that will see them shine in years to come.”

For full details of timescales and information on the SCAPE Civil Engineering frameworks re-procurement, visit www.scape.co.uk/liveprocurement.