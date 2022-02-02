Prologis UK makes three strategic hires to enrich its skillset in a dynamic market.

Prologis, the UK’s leading developer and owner of logistics property, has confirmed three strategic hires to kickstart the New Year, as it seeks to enrich its skill set and further strengthen its platform for growth in a dynamic logistics property market.

Caroline Musker is joining Prologis from Lichfields, where she gained more than 17 years’ experience from a number of roles, including her latest position as senior director. She has been involved in a number of Prologis’ projects during this time. As a Director at Prologis, she will be taking the newly-created role of Head of Planning, helping to get projects off to a good start and exploring ways to add value for the customer and the business. She will also be helping to assess potential acquisition and investment opportunities.

Gillian Scarth joins Prologis as a director in the Capital Deployment and Leasing team, after 15 years’ experience as a senior development manager at Kier Property. Gill has an impressive professional network and extensive experience of managing diverse customer portfolios offering a mix of uses in multiple sectors. She will primarily be focused on driving growth and supporting the delivery of new and existing projects in London and the South East.

Simon Perks is joining the Capital Deployment and Leasing team at Prologis UK as a director, with a specific brief to look for opportunities to further strengthen the company’s asset portfolio in London and the South East. In his former role as senior development manager at The Crown Estate, he gained considerable experience in developing and adding value to a unique land and property portfolio, which includes 10 million sq. ft. of assets in areas of central London.

Robin Woodbridge, head of capital deployment at Prologis UK said:

“Simon is joining the company at a very exciting time and his experience will be incredibly useful in helping us to identify and make the most of development opportunities in and around the capital in the future. We are delighted to have him on the team and look forward to working with him to further expand our industrial property portfolio in London and the South East.”

Paul Weston, Prologis UK regional head, added:

“We are delighted to be making these strategic hires at the start of the year to help drive our growth. There has been a significant increase in demand for logistics property during the pandemic and finding land and property to develop, in the right locations is a key focus. By enriching our skill set and hiring talented people, we aim to boost our competitiveness and unlock more opportunities in the year ahead.”