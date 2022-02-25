RLB appointed to leading transport operator First Group £150 Million framework

Leading infrastructure, construction and management consultancy, Rider Levett Bucknall UK (RLB UK) has been appointed to key transport operator First Group’s Property Projects Consultancy Framework on its Project Management and Principal Designer lots.

The Framework contract, which lasts for two years with a one year option, covers England and Wales and spans all First Group’s existing railway property including more than 400 stations managed across the UK network. RLB was awarded the framework based on the extensive experience of its team on project managing works and maintenance across the railway infrastructure. This team experience includes projects such as Crossrail, High Speed 2, Midland Metro Alliance, East West Rail, Network Rail Infrastructure Projects, Network Rail platform extension programme and the Manchester Piccadilly station.

As well as their reputation within the industry, RLB’s award-winning team is spread across 12 national offices combining global best practice and innovation with local knowledge and complementing the First Group’s regional footprint.

Stuart Parker from First Group commented, “We wanted to work with partners who not only understood the transportation and property sectors but also had an in-depth knowledge of best practice across the built environment, and a complementary added value attitude to provide better rail services, keep people moving and communities prospering across the country. RLB’s breadth of service delivery and range of sector experience as Project Managers and Principal Designers, alongside the outstanding technical expertise of their proposed team, made them an obvious choice to be involved in the framework.”

Simon Pledger, RLB Project Management lead for Infrastructure and National Framework Project Management Account Manager for First Group comments, “Transportation infrastructure is more than a way of getting people from A to B. It works towards driving social equality, boosting the economy and bringing accessibility to all. We are delighted to be supporting First Group in ensuring it provides optimised facilities across its railway estate, in retaining a leading position in the thriving UK rail market, and in improving their customer experience offering.”