SAVORTEX® Plays Key Role in Wates Sustainable Redevelopment
As part of an extensive refurbishment of its Leatherhead headquarters building in Surrey, the Wates Group opted to replace its current hand drying system with the EcoCurve 550A. By switching to this smart technology, SAVORTEX estimates that the company will make significant cost and energy savings, including 77.10 tonnes of CO2, totalling £14,630 over a seven-year period.

Since the redevelopment, Wates has made an overall saving of 20% on its energy consumption by working with sustainable technology suppliers.

Dr. Zainab Dangana, Wates Sustainable Technology Services Manager, said: “Wates is committed to the long-term future of the built environment. Businesses are facing increasing pressures to improve their carbon footprint and, as a result, are looking for solutions that can save both energy and operating costs. 

“It was important to us that our newly refurbished Leatherhead headquarters building reflected our company ethos and we were extremely impressed with the SAVORTEX® EcoCurve range and the savings it can deliver.”

Syed Ahmed, CEO at SAVORTEX®, said: “This partnership with Wates is just one example of how our hand dryers can help businesses improve efficiencies and decrease costs. Our hand dryers have been designed to transform the washroom market by delivering unrivalled levels of sustainability, energy and operational resource savings.”  

Using our low energy digital brushless motor, The EcoCurve™ Smart Dryer consumes just 550W, and hygienically dries hands in 11* seconds, offering the lowest cost and carbon per dry of any warm air dryer.

Kenneth Booth

Latest Issue

BDC 290 March 2022

