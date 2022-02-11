Scaffolding Association partners with CO2nstructZero – the construction industry’s zero carbon change programme.

In November 2020, the Government published its 10-point plan for a Green Industrial Revolution. It set out a path to Net Zero by 2050.

CO 2 nstructZero is the construction sector’s response. It sets out how the industry can collectively meet Net Zero and uses the Climate Change Committee’s 6th Carbon budget to establish the priorities that frame an action plan of how they will measure their progress and hold themselves to account.

Launched in March 2021 by the Construction Leadership Council (CLC), CO2nstruct Zero brings together organisations that are demonstrating leadership in relation to carbon reduction, sharing their good practice with others from across the UK construction sector, and providing a set of metrics that enables the sector, quarterly, to collectively measure its progress to Net Zero.

Since its launch more than 70 Business Champions have committed to targeted carbon reduction, and to provide details of how they are achieving this to help those from across the wider sector.

Robert Candy, Chief Executive of the Scaffolding Association said “The Scaffolding Association has always been a strong advocate for moving to a sustainable future. This initiative is a step in the right direction to provide individuals and businesses with scalable practical help, support and the tools they will need to understand and play their part. Climate change is happening. Every industry has a part to play in reducing carbon emissions and meeting net zero by 2050. The construction industry is no exception”.