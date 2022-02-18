Sodexo appointed to Mayor’s Office for Policing and Crime property services integrator framework

Sodexo has been appointed as the single supplier on the Mayor’s Office for Policing and Crime (MOPAC) new property services integrator framework which is accessible to all other UK public sector bodies, including the Offices of the Police and Crime Commissioners, the Greater London Authority and its functional bodies to buy a range of strategic property-related services.

Through the framework UK public sector bodies have access to Sodexo’s expertise and strategic advice through a range of property-related services, including:

Strategic property support services

Contract management

Operational management

Financial management

Provision and management of IT systems including building management systems

Procurement of supply chain services

Audit of the supply chain

Dan Weiss, Managing Director, Sodexo’s Property Professional Services said: “We are delighted to have been appointed to this framework. Occupiers are now expected to find solutions on how they adapt their portfolios to achieve net zero, make changes to their workplaces to accommodate hybrid working, balancing the imperative to support employee wellbeing, talent attraction and retention whilst also identifying cost savings measures to combat rising inflation.

“We look forward to working in partnership with the Mayor’s Office for Policing and Crime to promote the benefits that we can bring to helping the public sector with these workplace and property challenges.

“Sodexo is very well placed to work in partnership with organisations who wish to explore the potential this new framework offers.”

Over the past three years Sodexo has worked with clients to:

Exit PFI and long-term contracts and successfully move to new operating models.

Produce tangible strategies, roadmaps, processes and procedures to meet the government’s Greening Government Commitments and Net Zero targets.

Complete whole estate detailed condition survey programme.

Compile 15-year lifecycle maintenance plan to inform future asset management plans and estate strategy.

Develop estates strategies to support clients with their transformation vision.

Provide assurance for planned maintenance and statutory compliance moving one client with nearly 1,200 buildings to a position of 65% to 97% satisfactory state of compliance in six months.

Develop a conceptual design for a police station of the future.

Deliver over 500 capital projects in 2020-21 and £93 million of investment in life cycle works, capital projects and minors works.

For more information about the new MOPAC Framework contact: [email protected]