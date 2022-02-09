Specialist Principal Contractor, McConnell, Launches New Southern Office in Dartford

McConnell, the UK wide Principal Contractor, is continuing to expand upon its Southern operations with the opening of a new office space in Dartford.

McConnell has opened a new regional office in Dartford to support service delivery to London and the South East. The Dartford office, and the existing Surrey office, are headed up by Regional Director, Jon Wallis, who joined McConnell from United Living in 2021, having previously worked with Rob McGregor and Eamonn McGarvey at Apollo Property Services Group and Keepmoat.

Since being purchased in 2018 by Rob & Eamonn, McConnell has continued to expand its service offering, client base and geographic reach, across the United Kingdom, and revenue for FY 22 is expected to be double what it was in 2018. Existing operational bases in Hertfordshire and Manchester, are expected to become full Regional offices within the next two years, as McConnell continues its planned growth strategy.

McConnell operates as a principal contractor, delivering full building refurbishment services to a broad spectrum of public and private sector clients, and provides specialist in-house delivery of Roofing, Cladding and Coatings works. They are well positioned to capitalise on the emerging decarbonisation and retrofit markets, and they provide a single-point solution for many clients who are updating their buildings to meet new energy and building regulation standards.