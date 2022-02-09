Stelling Properties proud to become members of The Housing Forum

Stelling Properties are very proud to announce that they have become members of The Housing Forum. With a membership of over 150organisationsfrom both the public and private sectors with a combined £24bn turnover in the housing sector, The Housing Forum is a cross sector, industry-wide organisation that represents the entire housing supply chain. The Housing Forum has the Mission:

To influence, promote and demonstrate best practice by:

Increasing the supply of new homes to create balanced housing markets

Driving improved quality standards in the design and construction of new homes

“We are delighted to be part of The Housing Forum, a collaborative organisation that is acting as a driving force raising the quality on future homes. At Stelling Properties, we are passionate about innovation in construction as the way to deliver the high-quality homes that our society needs. These core values are fully aligned with those of the Housing Forum, we are looking forward to working with Shelagh and her team to deliver the vision of ‘A Quality Home for All’ we so passionately believe in.” said Antonio Lopez Director of Building Operations & New Opportunities at Stelling Properties.

“As one of the UK’s leading Modular development and construction companies, we’re looking forward to the contribution Stelling Properties can make to increasing the take up of MMC in the housing sector and welcome the contribution their expertise will bring to our events, reports and cross-sector knowledge sharing” Shelagh Grant, Chief Executive, The Housing Forum.