Tackling the biggest issues head on: Futurebuild announces solutions-focussed keynote programme

Sustainable built environment event Futurebuild has launched the keynote stage programmes for its 2022 event. From March 1 to 3 2022, the seminar programme, which takes place throughout the show across two stages, will give visitors practical advice on how to act on climate change.

The Futurebuild 2022 exhibition will be curated into six sections: buildings, energy, critical infrastructure, interiors, offsite and resourceful materials. Leading innovators and disruptors in each area will provide game-changing solutions that will address the challenges currently facing the built environment. Futurebuild’s Keynote Stage programme will also focus on these same issues, providing visitors with advice and guidance. The leading partners and associations will curate the sessions and educate visitors about how they can propel the industry to net-zero.

“The daily sessions on each of the stages will share the latest thinking and research, to educate, inform and inspire visitors to make a positive change,” explained Martin Hurn, event director at Futurebuild. “By inviting pioneers in sustainability to share their success stories, visitors have the opportunity to understand how they can implement changes at scale to ensure a sustainable built environment.”

If industry is to meet net zero commitments and limit global warming, it must start delivering net zero buildings now. The Buildings programme, sponsored by Procore features sessions from leading industry partners such as RIBA and Passivhaus. These sessions will explore topics that will accelerate the delivery of zero carbon buildings, looking at challenges when building new homes, successful Passivhaus projects, new policies and building a roadmap for construction’s digital transformation.

Critical Infrastructure, sponsored by ACO, underpins everything that makes our cities work for us — energy, water supply, transport, green infrastructure, support for biodiversity, education and, most importantly, adapting cities to be more resilient to the impacts of climate change. The Critical Infrastructure programme, in partnership with industry leaders, such as Landscape Institute, Urban Design Group and the Trees and Design Action Group, focuses on these elements and how all must operate effectively together. Visitors can attend sessions on topics such as responding to the climate emergency, putting the high street at the heart of the community and the importance of street design.

The Energy programme, sponsored by Kensa Heat Pumps, unites all professionals engaged in designing, specifying, supplying and installing products and services in the energy sector. The programme features sessions from leading industry partners, such as MCS, who will review the Government’s heating of domestic buildings strategy and a session from BEIS that explores hydrogen as an option for domestic heating. The final session in the Energy programme, curated by the Innovation Gateway, explores how the HEATzero action group is leading the UK’s net zero heat transition.

The Interiors programme will focus on health and well-being in building design, materials, build and use and includes sessions curated by CIBSE and 540 WORLD. The sessions will present the latest research and case studies that demonstrate the benefits of supporting health and wellbeing inside buildings. Topics include creating a circular economy in the lighting industry, the first UK Cradle to Cradle certified materials and sustainable sourcing for interior design.

The Offsite programme will explore the use of offsite technology to construct a better, more sustainable environment. A session curated by MPBA will explore volumetric manufactured building and how a confused construction chain could slow progression. AIMCH will share the key outcomes of its three-year innovation project to tackle key challenges facing the housing sector and how it could transform how we build homes.

Materials are key to sustainability — by switching to greener materials in construction and interiors, lifetime emissions for buildings can be reduced by 44 per cent by 2050. The Resourceful Materials programme, sponsored by Covestro, explores material efficiency. Topics include net zero and natural materials, optimising the use of concrete and 540 WORLD provides an insight into waste-free innovations created for a healthy regenerative future.

Net zero pioneer Futurebuild brings together the brightest minds, the disruptive thinkers and most exciting innovators to inspire transformational change in the industry. As well as its seminar stages, visitors can attend the conference programme and see the latest innovations from over 300 exhibitors.

To find the full keynote speaker programme, visit www.futurebuild.co.uk/keynote-stages-day-one/. Register for Futurebuild 2022 here.