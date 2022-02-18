THE BIGGEST LIVE CONSTRUCTION EVENT IS COMING TO PETERBOROUGH!

CONSTRUCTION BUSINESS BUILDER TWO-DAY LIVE ARENA EVENT

HOSTED BY CEO OF TRADE MASTERMIND AND WINNER OF BBC’S THE APPRENTICE JOSEPH VALENTE

FEATURING GUEST SPEAKERS ALFIE BEST

Entrepreneur, philanthropist and TV’s ‘Undercover Big Boss’. Plus KEVIN BYRNE founder and CEO of Checkatrade.

February 26th & 27th at East of England Showground Arena, East of England Way, Peterborough, PE2 6HE.

The biggest live construction event is taking place at Peterborough’s East of England Showground Arena on February 26th & 27th.

It promises to be the ultimate showcase for business owners in the construction industry from all over the UK.

Trade Mastermind CEO Joseph Valente has helped thousands of construction businesses to scale-up and triple annual turnovers, and this live two-day event is going to be the biggest and best yet.

More than 200 plumbers, boiler installers, landscapers, builders, painter and decorators and many others, will be arriving in Peterborough to participate. The event is also going international and is being shown live around the world for those unable to attend.

Joseph Valente, from Peterborough who won BBC’s The Apprentice in 2015 said: “I’m so excited to be hosting our live arena event in Peterborough over two days. And to have industry figureheads and leading entrepreneurs Alfie Best, plus CEO and founder of Checkatrade Kevin Byrne join us too, has seen a significantly huge demand from business owners to attend. The live two-day event is aimed at all construction business owners who are determined to get off the tools and increase turnover – we have helped thousands of tradespeople scale-up to become successful businesspeople. Our Construction Business Builder event will provide all the expertise advice and education you will ever need to achieve it.”

“The demand to attend has been immense, so we’ve decided to offer virtual attendance for business owners around the world who can’t be here in person. The response from within the construction industry has simply been incredible,” he added.

