The Irish group Kingspan buys THU, a leader in metal roofing solutions

The Irish group Kingspan, the global leader in high performance insulation and building envelope solutions, continues to increase its presence in the Spanish market, this time with the acquisition of 100% of the shares of the Ribarroja company THU Perfil SL.

THU PERFIL is a Valencian firm located in the Polígono Industrial Masia Baló in Ribarroja de Turia (Valencia) of more than 30 years in the manufacture of metal ceiling profiles and solutions.

The acquisition of THU by the Irish Kingspan Group opens a new stage after 7 years of management in the hands of the investment company ZRISER, which allowed THU to innovate in new product lines and reach new markets.

The transaction has been closed after the approval of the National Commission of Markets and Competition. This operation will promote the international development of THU while complementing Kingspan’s current offer in enclosure solutions with the incorporation of technical ceilings and profiles.

Gabriel García, General Director of THU, says:

“I am very pleased to be part of Kingspan’s industrial project, which is also a clear global market leader. I am convinced that this integration will bring additional benefits to our clients, boost our international development and offer great professional opportunities to THU employees”.

For further information, please visit www.kingspan.com