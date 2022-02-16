THE PAGABO AWARDS 2022: WINNERS ANNOUNCED

NATIONAL framework provider Pagabo has announced the winners of its annual celebration of industry excellence ahead of the Pagabo Awards 2022.

Being hosted at Pagabo’s headquarters in Hull city centre, the second iteration of the awards ceremony will take place in-person with many of the firm’s ecosystem partners in attendance.

With twelve winners set to celebrate on the night, companies that will take home silverware include VINCI, Willmott Dixon and Faithful + Gould for their contributions to major UK development projects, as well as local projects importantly supporting local people, economies and environments.

Jason Stapley, managing director at Pagabo, said: “The whole premise of the Pagabo Awards is to celebrate and recognise the projects being procured through our frameworks and carried out by our ecosystem.

“There is such a wealth of amazing work being carried out across the UK through our range of frameworks it makes for a very difficult judging process. Thankfully our team of experts have an eagle eye for spotting businesses going above and beyond ordinary expectations.”

While some of the projects are categorised by financial value, such as ‘Best Project Delivered Under £5m’, the awards also recognise the wider responsibility of UK industry through awards including ‘Mental Health Ambassador Award’ and ‘Best Project Delivering Social Value’.

A number of projects for each of the ten categories were nominated by internal teams at Pagabo, with the overall winners being selected by the experienced senior management team.

Jason continued: “It’s going to be fantastic celebrating the industry success stories that we have helped play a role in making happen through our procurement support – and to be able to do so in person. Ultimately, we help connect the most suitable businesses to each public sector project and this is testament to the internal standards that we are seeing challenged and consequently bettered in all areas of the private sector.”

The full list of award winners includes:

Mental Health Ambassador Award – Rob Hall, Morgan Sindall Construction

Best DPS Small Works Project Under £1m – ME Construction, The Tabernacle Community Centre

Best Project Delivered Under £5m – Lindum, The National Centre for Craft & Design

Best Project Delivered Between £5m and £15m – R G Carter, Swallowtail Place

Best Project Delivered Above £15m – VINCI, Festival Gardens

Best Consultancy Project – Edge, Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Best Framework Collaboration Project – Faithful + Gould, Sir Robert McAlpine and Manchester City Council, Co-op Academy Belle Vue

Best Goods Project – Jigsaw24, Windsor Academy Trust

Best Project Delivering Sustainability Outcomes – Willmott Dixon, Oaklands College Phase 2

Best Project Delivering Social Value – Overbury, Marches Centre of Excellence in Health and Social Care