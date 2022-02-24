TRAINING ACADEMY EXPANDS ITS COURSE OFFERING

The new courses will ensure employees are kept up to date with the latest health and safety legislation, improving an employee’s knowledge of safe working practices to create a safer working environment for all.

The new health and safety courses include everything from electrical safety and accident reporting to driver awareness and food allergy awareness.

Sontay, a leading manufacturer of sensing devices that can monitor and report on a building’s conditions, established its Academy in 2014. Since then, it has evolved to become more than just a specialist training academy for the Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) and Climate Control Industry. It now offers more than 130 courses in everything from Human Resources to Business Compliance, including, now of course, Health and Safety.

Commercial & Marketing Director, Stacey Lucas said: “We are delighted to build on the success of the Academy by expanding the role that the Academy plays. We can only do this because we have worked hard to develop training partnerships and by talking to people in the industry, we were able to identify knowledge gaps. As a company we want to upskill not only our staff but those who want their staff to be able to understand and manage risk helping to keep everyone safe.”

The Sontay Academy has partnered with a market-leading provider of online Health and Safety and Compliance Training. All courses are completed through an online Learner Management System. Candidates are issued with a certificate upon completion of the course.