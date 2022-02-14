UK firms encouraged to bid for £500m worth of contracts on offer at HS2’s Euston station site

HS2 Station Construction Partner, MD JV are beginning a multi-year programme of procurement

Hundreds of further supply chain opportunities will be available through the packages being tendered

HS2’s Station Construction Partner for Euston station, a joint venture between Mace and Dragados (MD JV), is ramping up procurement this month, as it starts to offer packages worth over £500 million to help deliver HS2’s brand-new station at Euston. This represents the start of a multi-year programme of procurement to support development and delivery of the HS2 scheme.

The contracts include the procurement for the construction of the main substructure at the station, which will involve packages for pilling, earthworks and reinforced concrete. In addition, MD JV is also looking to secure a subcontractor to deliver the main systems and mechanical and electrical and plumbing (MEP) packages for the station.

These Tier 2 contract packages will result in many other contracts flowing through the supply chain, giving opportunities to businesses large and small to participate in delivering HS2. This just one of the areas in which the HS2 project will be providing long-term work for businesses, providing stability and opportunities for growth.

HS2 Minister, Andrew Stephenson said:

“HS2 has never just been about boosting transport – it’s also about driving business, creating long-lasting jobs and Building Back Better from the pandemic.

“This major investment shows we’re delivering on our promises to improve transport across the nation while providing opportunities for business and boosting the economy.”

Andy Swift, HS2 Project Client for Euston, said:

“Our work to deliver HS2’s London terminus station at Euston will really ramp up over the next few years. We have been preparing the area for the construction of the new station, which will transform the Euston area, including delivering improved connections with the London Underground.

“We encourage businesses big and small to bid for these packages, and we are proud of the role that HS2 is playing in helping boost the UK economy after covid.”

MD JV took over the HS2 station site in 2020 and has already completed pilling for the west wall of the station. Hundreds of jobs have already been supported on the project, and it is projected that these new contracts will support the 3,000 jobs that will be filled at peak to construct HS2’s Euston station.

Paul Leighton, Deputy Delivery Director, Mace Dragados JV, said:

“Given the scale of the task at Euston, we’re in no doubt as to how important our supply chain is to our success. We’re looking for our suppliers to not only provide us with skilled team members that will help us grow in size and capability, but to bring ideas and innovations that will help us set standards in the industry. We’re excited to see the wider impacts of our procurement activities too, with opportunities for suppliers across the country helping to feed into the national levelling-up agenda.” Mace Dragados will publish the majority of the opportunities for Euston Station on its dedicated CompeteFor website https://www.competefor.com/macedragados