United Living drives ambitious growth strategy with key appointment

United Living Group is delighted to announce that Caroline Lewis has been appointed as Managing Director for New Homes.

Caroline has been working for United Living as Development Director, having joined the business in 2018, bringing with her 17 years of industry experience from both the public and private sectors.

A Chartered Town Planner, Caroline has worked on multi-million-pound land acquisitions, regeneration and open market sales schemes, and implemented viability assessment models for both new build and asset management.

Her promotion follows a series of key appointments at United Living Group as it moves into the next stage of its strategic development and ensures a best in class service for its customers in 2022 and beyond.

Conor Bray, Chief Operating Officer, United Living Group, said: “I am delighted that we continue to strengthen our executive team from within the business which clearly demonstrates the strength and depth we have within the team. Caroline has taken on the role of Managing Director at an exciting time for United Living Group as we continue to innovate and drive forward our ambitious growth strategy”.

“She has strong operational leadership and has led the New Homes business into the Build to Rent sector – securing a number of schemes, PCSA opportunities and direct negotiations of significant value. She also holds a degree and masters in Town Planning, alongside a postgraduate diploma in Surveying, highlighting her expert knowledge within the field”.

Caroline Lewis, Managing Director, United Living New Homes, commented: “Having worked with the teams at United Living, I am delighted to be given the opportunity to take on the New Homes Managing Director role.

“During my time with the business I have been very impressed with all of the people I have met and worked with. United Living is blessed with very talented, ambitious and dedicated people and the company has a tremendous future, well placed to go from strength to strength and I am excited to be on this journey.”