United Living Welcomes New Group CFO

United Living Group has announced that Ole Pugholm has been appointed as Group Chief Financial Officer.

He joins the leadership team following the recent acquisition of Great British Telecoms, which boosted the United Living Group’s turnover to in excess of GBP 0.5 billion annually.

The business has also won some major contracts over the last few months including a 10-year £160 million partnership with Lewisham Homes, delivering major refurbishment works to its existing housing stock, a 432 new home development in Cardiff, worth £55 million and a £1.6 million deal on a district heating project at the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District Scotland (AMIDS) – which has a total project value of £150 million.

In addition, it has secured places on the £750 million Fusion 21 Decarbonisation framework and the £5 billion SCF Residential framework.

Ole’s extensive experience, spanning more than 15 years in CFO level roles, includes working with private equity and Global Fortune 500 multinationals, most recently working as CFO for the Marine Division of Survitec Group Limited, a global organisation with a presence in 96 countries.

He has a significant background in turnaround management, acquisition and growth – supporting both the commercial and operational aspects of business – and an impressive track record of building strong performing finance teams, whilst creating business value through both buy and build, and organic growth.

Neil Armstrong, Chair and CEO, United Living Group commented: “I am delighted to welcome Ole to the team. His exceptional track record and experiences will bring significant value to the business and support our further development plans, helping to set us up for future success.”

Ole Pugholm added: “I am pleased to be joining United Living Group at an exciting point in the company’s development. I very much look forward to working with Neil and the wider Executive Team on developing its growth potential and building on the considerable success the group has achieved so far.”