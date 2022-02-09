Watts Group Limited announces successful tender award of Lots BS, EA and PD in LHC Framework

Watts Group Limited is proud to announce that they have been successful in the tender process to supply LHC with building surveying, employer’s agent, and principal designer services for their Multi-Disciplinary Consultancy Services Framework (MDC1) over the next 6 year period.

After successfully undertaking a rigorous and highly competitive tendering process, Watts Group Limited is one of the specialist organisations that have successfully been appointed to the LHC Framework, designed to meet the building needs and social values in a wide range of public sector areas.

Watts will now form part of the team responsible for making a positive contribution in respect of building works, goods, and services for use in public sector refurbishment, maintenance, and new build projects. The Framework will allow Watts Group Limited to deliver good quality public sector design and more throughout the 2020s and deliver services that will construct, refurbish and maintain social housing, schools, and public buildings.

With over five decades of service, the LHC was established by London boroughs in 1966 and to date, more than 700 public organisations have used its Frameworks. It is considered as one of the most experienced and respected providers of procurement Frameworks in the construction sector and is renowned for its knowledge, experience, technical expertise, commitment to better homes and buildings, efficient procurement which delivers financial gains; Watts are privileged to be part of this.

Simon Walker, National Director for Watts Group Limited said: “We are thrilled to have been successful through a tough tender process and are delighted to have been awarded the Lots we have. We are very excited to be on board with LHC which can only benefit the wider community and deliver enhanced social value to their communities.”

LHC’s focus is on the fabric of the property as well as new build and compliance solutions and Watts Group Limited is pleased to support this through its unrivalled, trusted construction capability; Watts’ skill and industry expertise will be invaluable in the overall Framework of 3 main Lots between now and 2028. Watts Group Limited has industry experience spanning over 50 years, throughout 7 nationwide locations offering independent technical excellent in property consultancy, and is honoured to be working alongside LHC over the coming contract term