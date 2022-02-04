West Fraser’s Inverness plant takes centre stage in Portillo BBC series

The West Fraser (formerly known as Norbord) Inverness plant was in the spotlight this week when it featured in Michael Portillo’s Great Coastal Railway Journey series where the processes of wood panel production were highlighted to the broadcaster and former MP during a guided tour of the plant.

The manufacturer, referred to by its previous name Norbord in the documentary series, showcased how the mill created the wood panels from planted woodland, which are then used in construction to create walls, floors, and ceilings.

Portillo was given a guided tour by Steve McTaggart, who has worked at the mill for 35 years, and was shown the inner workings of how timber is treated and how the facility produces 16 million boards per year.

Located next to the railway, the show also highlighted the West Fraser mill’s plans to build sidings to allow for freight train deliveries to the site.

Stuart Hendry, General Manager at West Fraser’s Inverness mill, said: “We were delighted to invite popular broadcaster Michael Portillo for a guided tour of our Inverness plant and showcase how we continue to provide vital and sustainable wood panelling to key suppliers and operators across Europe. It was fantastic to see the hard work of our Inverness manufacturing team highlighted and we’re thrilled that the beloved broadcaster and documentary presenter found our industry both fascinating and hugely important for Scottish industry.”

