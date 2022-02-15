Winvic Breaks Ground to Undertake Enabling Works and to Construct Four Industrial Warehouses at St Modwen Park Derby

Winvic Construction Ltd, a leading main contractor that specialises in the design and delivery of multi-sector construction and civil engineering projects, along with repeat client St Modwen Logistics, has celebrated the start of the first phase of a significant project in Derby with a ground-breaking ceremony. St Modwen Park Derby, which is located off the A52 and close to junction 25 of the M1, will initially see Winvic complete four modern industrial units at the new 67-acre business park in less than 10-months.

Winvic will deliver over 224,000m3 of cut and fill works on the site adjacent to the River Derwent to enable the development plots, build 800m of new road infrastructure and create more than 20 acres of natural landscaped area in order to improve the working environment for those working within and living close to the Park.

Works will be undertaken using two new Volvo EC300EL hybrid excavators – the first of their kind in the UK – which are powered by Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) fuel. In line with Winvic’s, Collins Earthworks’ and St. Modwen’s carbon reduction goals, the plant reduces net CO2 emissions by up to 90 per cent and delivers a 17 per cent increase in fuel efficiency, all while maintaining the performance of a diesel equivalent machines.

Units D39, D54, D79 and D131 will be completed in phases between July and October 2022.

Project delivery includes the design and construction of the four buildings – which all comprise office space – mechanical and electrical installations, creation of service yards, drainage and service works, significant landscaping and associated roadworks. Each facility will achieve a BREEAM rating of ‘Excellent’ and an ‘A’ EPC rating.

Unit D39 – 35,467 sq ft warehouse, with a 10m haunch height and 4,123 sq ft office accommodation

Unit D54 – 49,577 sq ft warehouse, with a 10m haunch height and 5,680 sq ft office accommodation

Unit D79 – 72,107 sq ft warehouse, with a 12.5m haunch height and 6,886 sq ft office accommodation

Unit D131 – 121,987 sq ft warehouse, with a 15m haunch height and 8,962 sq ft office accommodation

Winvic Project Manager, Adam Broadhurst, commented: “Having partnered with St Modwen Logistics on a number of occasions, we already have a great relationship with the company and we work very well together as one team, focusing on the end result. This, four-warehouse project in Derby will be delivered in quite a short space of time, but the rapid build illustrates Winvic’s ambition, our team’s experience in the infrastructure and industrial sectors and our exacting programme management skills. I’d like to thank the St Modwen team for having confidence in our ability to transform 70-acres of brownfield land into a high-profile business park within just 10-months.”

Richard Carter, Senior Director, Construction, at St Modwen Logistics added: “Our partnership with Winvic strengthens as they continue to deliver St. Modwen Parks to our Swan Standard – a set of industry-leading sustainable development guidelines, with a focus on responsible building practices that meet the needs of our customers and their employees. The Park will deliver BREEAM Excellent standard, demonstrating significant investment and innovation in sustainability above current regulation and practice, as well as a number of health, wellbeing and biodiversity enhancements to improve the environment for those working at the Park and those living close by.”

Previous projects that Winvic has constructed for the client include five industrial units at St Modwen Park Tamworth and the first phases of St Modwen Park Gloucester and St Modwen Park Chippenham.

