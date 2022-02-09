Work set to start on 258 homes in Ely

Construction work is about to start on a new development in Ely which will deliver more than 250 new homes and a new cricket pitch and pavilion in the city.

Linden Homes, part of the Vistry Group, is preparing to build 258 properties at its new Willow Woods development, off Lynn Road.

The site forms part of the wider Orchards Green scheme, which is set to bring 1,200 new homes and a range of community facilities to North Ely over the coming years.

Linden Homes will deliver 212 private homes and 46 affordable properties available for local people through rent or shared ownership at Willow Woods. The development will comprise a mix of one, two, three, four and five-bedroom houses and apartments.

As part of the planning agreement for the development, Linden Homes will also be providing a new ECB-approved cricket pitch and pavilion.

Laura Thomas, sales manager at Willow Woods, said: “We are looking forward to the first bricks being laid at our new Willow Woods development as work gets underway on bringing these much-needed new homes to the north of the city.

“Our range of one to five-bedroom houses and apartments, which have been thoughtfully designed to reflect the historic nature of Ely, means there is something for housebuyers at all stages of the property ladder.

“As the development forms part of the new Orchards Green scheme, residents at Willow Woods will have access to a wealth of new facilities and will benefit from a country park, trim trail facilities and an off-site cycleway.”

Willow Woods is named after the timber used to make cricket bats, chosen to link with the cricket pitch and pavilion Linden Homes is also providing at the site.

With work set to start imminently, the developer intends to release the first homes for sale at Willow Woods this spring.

Linden Homes is currently building new homes near Ely at its Laithwaite Gardens development in Sutton. For more information, visit www.lindenhomes.co.uk/eastmidlands