Your home is in safe hands with Hillingdon Council’s building control team

If you’re considering extending or renovating your home, Hillingdon Council’s building control team can help you complete your project to the best and safest standards.

The council’s in-house team is well trusted by property and construction professionals throughout the borough and can give your project the help it needs, from a name you can trust.

During the recent COVID-19 lockdowns, many homeowners used the time to build garden offices, gyms and more. In fact, since the onset of the pandemic, the need for more space has prompted record numbers of residents to expand and renovate their homes.

Most home renovations require planning permission – which the council’s planning team deals with – but also building regulations approval, which is what the council’s building control team covers.

If your project requires building regulations approval, the council’s team of qualified surveyors will give you pre-application advice, check your plans and help you to navigate the process.

Why chose Hillingdon Council’s building control team?

Experienced in private and public sectors, they know the area, the ground your property is built on and the history of your home.

The team prides itself on the service’s fast turnaround times and applications are registered within three days once the fee is paid.

Get in touch before 3pm, Monday to Friday, and a site inspection will be carried out the next working day.

As a not-for-profit council service, our team gives impartial advice that looks after your interests.

Once instructed, a surveyor will make regular site visits to help you and your builder with any technical queries which might arise during construction and ensure it meets all regulations.

The surveyor will also ensure that the materials being used are high-quality and that your home is energy-efficient and meets fire safety standards.

The surveyor’s site report from each inspection request will be emailed to the address you provide.

If anything unexpected arises, the team is always available to troubleshoot any issues early – saving you time and money.

Once the works are complete, your surveyor will issue a Completion Certificate, which you are likely to need if you come to sell your home.

Trusted and recommended by local businesses.

Strong links with local builders and architectural practices who choose to work with our team time and again.

Cllr Eddie Lavery, Hillingdon Council’s Cabinet Member for Environment, Housing and Regeneration, said: “Our team is here to put residents’ interests first and ensure that your new home, or renovation work is safe, well-built and cost effective to run.

“They will work closely with your contractors to save you time and money and our new reporting system will give you real-time updates so you will know exactly what’s happening on the ground.”

For more information and to find out why your home is in safe hands with Hillingdon’s building control, visit www.hillingdon.gov.uk/buildingcontrol.