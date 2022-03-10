10/10 – Goold Estates fully lets 10-unit redevelopment at Cookley Wharf Industrial Estate

A refurbished industrial estate in the West Midlands is fully occupied after property investment and development company, Goold Estates secured the letting of the final two available properties.



Dudley-based design engineer, MiTek Industries Limited has signed a five-year lease on unit 11b, a 5,737 sq ft modern industrial unit at Cookley Wharf Industrial Estate on Leys Road, Brierley Hill.

Office furniture designer and manufacturer, JDD Furniture Ltd has become the single largest occupier on the estate, having taken a 10-year lease on 18,657 sq ft of space at units 17b – 20b.

Joe Duffell, co-director of JDD Furniture Ltd, said: “The refurbished Cookley Wharf site has provided us with the perfect foundation to increase our manufacturing facility and offer further employment opportunities for the local area.”

Goold Estates has comprehensively refurbished a former steel manufacturing plant at Cookley Wharf Industrial Estate, to create ten smaller industrial/warehouse units, ranging in size from 2,400 sq ft to 6,296 sq ft.

Delivered in two phases, the project has re-roofed, re-clad and redecorated each unit, with new insulated roller shutter doors, new pedestrian doors and new LED lights installed.

The new buildings also benefit from allocated car parking and EV charging points, as well as 24/7 access within a secure gated estate that contains a high-definition CCTV system with

ANPR.

Anthony Williams, property director at Goold Estates, said that all ten units have been let to seven occupiers. The company is now carrying out a similar refurbishment of Masonry Trading Estate in Walsall.

“Occupier demand at Cookley Wharf was extremely strong, with lettings agreed on virtually all units prior to completion of the refurbishment works. We believe this was due to a shortage of available stock in the area and the high specification of the redevelopment.

“We are hoping to achieve similar success at Masonry Trading Estate, where we are refurbishing five industrial / warehouse units to a similar specification. The estate, which also includes office premises, totals 75,000 sq ft and is well located, being just 2 miles from J10 of the M6. We anticipate that two units of approximately 12,000 sq ft and 17,000 sq ft will be refurbished and available for occupation in summer 2022, with the remainder of the estate already let or under offer.”

Max Shelley of Bulleys who marketed Cookley Wharf Industrial Estate, said: “The local market remains especially busy but demand is continuing to outstrip the supply of small industrial/warehouse units of this type, which are so hard to come by. The popularity of the Cookley Wharf scheme is a testament to the quality of the product that Goold Estates has delivered.”



