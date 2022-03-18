£500million of construction contracts are lined up for Central Bedfordshire over the next four years

Carefully selected construction firms have been chosen to help build about £500million of important projects in Central Bedfordshire over the next four years.

Central Bedfordshire Council has created its own procurement framework tailored to its construction requirements and priorities such as promoting sustainability and the need to provide social value.

This new framework will see specialist construction firms, which best met the council’s criteria for a delivery partner, able to tender for forthcoming construction projects.

The framework will enable the council to develop strong working relationships with delivery partners to enhance potential projects. It will also speed up the procurement process and how quickly schemes will be built and offers better value for money as external frameworks are not required.

Councillor Eugene Ghent, Executive Member for Housing and Assets, said: “Having our own procurement framework and choosing from a carefully selected group of firms has significant benefits. It will offer cost savings and speed up the procurement process meaning we can get schemes built quicker. Importantly, we will work closely with a smaller number of firms forging important relationships and this collaborative working will ensure we can deliver quality, value for money projects which support our ambitions for Central Bedfordshire and our residents.

“We look forward to working closely with our selected partners over the next four years as we build prosperity for our local communities.”

Some of the projects expected to be procured through the framework, subject to the relevant Planning and Executive approvals, include Schools for the Future, the proposed new leisure centre in Leighton Buzzard and various housing projects.

The new procurement framework comes into operation at the end of March 2022 and is important in supporting the council’s Strategic Plan.

Procurement framework information

The procurement framework was created in lots linked to the potential value of the project and specific types of projects needing specialist experience. The successful firms are below.

Lot 1 £0k: £750k

Beardwell Construction Ltd

Gray & Sons Builders Ltd

Borras Construction Ltd

Conamar Building Services Ltd

G&S Hutchinson Ltd

Steel & Bray Ltd

Lot 2: £750k – £2.0m

SEH French

Beardwell Construction Ltd

Conamar Building Services Ltd

Borras Construction Ltd

T&B Contractors

MGBC Ltd

Chas Berger Ltd (reserve)

SDC Builders Ltd (reserve)

Lot 3: £2.0m – £8.0m

Pentaco Construction Ltd

RG Carter Cambridge Ltd

Barnes Construction

T&B (Contractors) Ltd

Ashe Construction

Jeakins Weir Ltd

Chas Berger Ltd (reserve)

SDC Builders Ltd (reserve)

Lot 4: £8.0m – £15.0m

Kier Construction Ltd

Wates Construction Ltd

RG Carter Cambridge Ltd

Morgan Sindall Construction

Willmott Dixon Construction

Barnes Construction

BAM Construction (reserve)

VINCI Construction UK Ltd (reserve)

Lot 5: £15m+

Kier Construction Ltd

Wates Construction Ltd

Morgan Sindall Construction

Willmott Dixon Construction

BAM Construction

John Graham Construction

VINCI Construction UK Ltd (reserve)

Farrans Construction (reserve)

Lot 6: Modular

Elliot Group

Portakabin

Hawker Construction

For further information please contact: Julian Cotton, Communications and Engagement Business Partner – Place, on 0300 300 5987 or email julian.cotton@centralbedfordshire.gov.uk.