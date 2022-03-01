Aquarian Cladding Systems makes two key appointments

Aquarian Cladding Systems, a specialist supplier of external brick and terracotta cladding systems, has strengthened its team with two key appointments.

Ryan Callaghan joins as Technical Sales Manager in the South East of England, having started his career with an independent distributor in 2012, selling insulation and fire protection. He then joined Kingspan’s insulation division, before more recently becoming a key member of their light gauge steel framing sales team.

“I was very aware of Aquarian as they had a strategic relationship with Kingspan and the opportunity to join them really appealed to me. I could see the opportunity to grow and develop whilst having a bigger impact in a business,” said Ryan, who will be tasked with building and managing relationships with key sub-contractors and main contractors.

“I see a huge market opportunity for Aquarian, particularly because of the industry drive towards non-combustible construction. We have two fantastic non-combustible brick cladding solutions, with plans to add to our existing portfolio, so I can only see positives for me and the company as we combine our experience of supplying materials for use on buildings over 18m.”

Laurence Bailey joins as Architectural Specification Manager for London, having worked in construction for 18 years. His previous roles have included working in technical departments for brick and brick cladding manufacturers, as well as a CAD technician for a structural engineer.

Laurence, who will engage with architects from the earliest stage possible to ensure Aquarian’s products are specified, said: “Whilst with my previous company, we would regularly compete with Aquarian and I could tell they knew their stuff, with good people and good products.

“With a really comprehensive range of fully tested and certified products to suit all sorts of needs and all sorts of budgets, I’m really looking forward to working with architects to make them aware of Aquarian products and of course help them to specific our products.”

With a product portfolio that includes brick slip cladding systems such as the A1-rated MechSlip and NaturAL-X, the Gebrik Insulating Brick Cladding System and A1-rated Terreal Terracotta Rainscreen System, Aquarian Cladding Systems have worked with architects, contractors, developers, and cladding contractors on many award-winning buildings across a wide range of sectors.

Jazz Rigden, Aquarian Cladding Systems’ Sales Director said: “I am absolutely delighted to welcome both Laurence and Ryan to the Aquarian team. Both have a huge amount of experience in the industry and have already hit the ground running.

“Laurence will provide specification support to ensure our products are appropriately specified and Ryan will ensure the end user receives our full support to ensure materials are ordered accurately. “This additional investment in our team is further evidence of our ambitious plans to grow and develop the business across the country.”

For more information or to discuss your project requirements please visit www.aquariancladding.co.uk/